posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 26, 2024



Quoting: Season's Greetings from LinuxLinks - LinuxLinks —

We have many exciting projects on the horizon in the new year including expanding our range of hardware reviews, and lots of new interesting content about software for anyone interested in Linux. After all, that’s our raison d’etre.

We’re not just focused on open source software. For all the hardware manufacturers out there, we’re happy to review your hardware from a Linux perspective.

To liven up your terminal on this festive day, try ChristBASHTree, it’s a Christmas tree on Bash.