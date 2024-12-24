posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 24, 2024



What do I want to see in the Linux ecosystem in 2025?

The Linux ecosystem keeps on evolving every year. And, with all the improvements taking place, we always hope for more the next time.

While I have covered some defining moments in the Linux and open source world, it was just the tip of the iceberg. There is a lot that happened in 2024, and accordingly, users (including myself) want to see more things happening.

So, in this article, I tell you what I want to see in 2025 for the Linux ecosystem to become a greener garden (without any walls of course 😉)