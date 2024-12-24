Raspberry Pi, Unix Workstations, Open Hardware, Arduino, and More
-
Hardware
-
HowTo Geek ☛ Whatever Happened to Unix Workstations?
In the '80s and early '90s, powerful Unix workstations dominated technical tasks like science and 3D animation. Let's find out where they went and where you can still find them today.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ 2024 Was Raspberry Pi's Biggest Year to Date
Raspberry Pi is about to wrap up its biggest, busiest year to date. The company launched a ton of new products, overhauled the Pi OS operating system, and went public on the London Stock Exchange. It's an exciting time to be a Pi fan.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Computing Curriculum Framework: Adapting to India’s diverse landscapes
Discover how the Raspberry Pi Foundation's Computing Curriculum Framework adapts to India, empowering students with essential digital skills.
-
Stephen Hackett ☛ 2005: The End of the Mac's PowerPC Era
In January 2006, the first Intel Macs were announced. We’ll deal more with that anniversary in a year, but for now, it’s worth walking through the final full year of PowerPC Macs.
Transitions happen for a reason, and exploring those reasons can tell us a lot about the priorities of the parties involved.
-
Dan Langille ☛ Dell R730 – moving disks from front drive bay to PCI slots in r730-03
I’ve been seeing these types of errors for about 4 weeks now. I ordered a replacement drive. When it arrived, I realized I had no free drive bays. When a drive is still functional, I prefer to leave it in the host to retain zpool integrity. Instead, I will add the new drive in, run the zpool replace command, and when completed, remove the faulty drive.
I decided to order more Icy Dock PCIe drive bays (link at bottom of page). I have used them in the past and it helps to free up drive bays for 3.5″ devices and move the 2.5″ devices to the rear of the chassis.
-
Fastmail ☛ Dec 22: Why we use our own hardware at Fastmail | Fastmail
There has recently been talk of cloud repatriation where companies are moving from the cloud to on premises, with some particularly noisy examples.
Fastmail has a long history of using our own hardware. We have over two decades of experience running and optimising our systems to use our own bare metal servers efficiently.
We get way better cost optimisation compared to moving everything to the cloud because: [...]
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-12-17 [Older] The NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit Gets a Huge Upgrade!
-
Ivan Kuleshov ☛ Compute Blade PCIe 3.0
With the release of CM5, it is now possible to double the speed of the PCIe bus on the Compute Blade when working with the Compute Module from Raspberry Pi. It’s quite easy to do, and so far all the tests I’ve done show high stability of the solution.
-
Arduino ☛ This autonomous go-kart only needs a camera to navigate a workshop circuit
The machine learning model runs on a laptop, but Blake needed a way for it to control the kart’s steering and throttle. He used three Arduino Nano boards to pull that off. The first just listens to the machine learning model’s serial output for a PWM signal representing the steering angle. It then sends that to the second, which uses that information and the real-time steering angle to control a Cytron motor driver for the steering. The third controls the throttle using an RC car-style circuit.
-
Arduino ☛ See how this homemade spectrometer analyzes substances with an Arduino Mega
His project uses the AS7431 10-channel spectrometer sensor breakout board from Adafruit due to its adequate accuracy and compact footprint. Once it was attached to the clear sample chamber and wired to a connector, Marb got to work on the electromechanical portion of the system. Here, a stepper motor rotates a ring of six LEDs that are driven by a series of N-channel MOSFETs and a decade counter. Each component was then wired into a custom-designed control board, which acts as a shield when attached to the Arduino Mega 2560 below.
-