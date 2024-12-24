posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 24, 2024



Quoting: What Is Linux Mint, and Why Would You Use It? —

Linux Mint is an operating system (OS) that you can use to replace Windows on your machine, though you could also use it alongside it. It has much the same “feel” as Windows, though it’s a lot more intuitive and also allows you to tweak many more settings to your taste.

Within the wild abundance of Linux distros—think of them as flavors of the open-source OS—Linux Mint is based on the same architecture as the much more well-known Ubuntu. It's maintained by a team of volunteers, headed by French computer scientist Clement Lefebvre.

The focus of the Linux Mint team is very much on usability. Unlike other Linux distros that leave you to figure out how to use them, Mint offers a lot more handholds. This doesn’t mean you’re restricted like with Windows or, worse yet, macOS, just that there are some guardrails that let you get acquainted with your new OS.