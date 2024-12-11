today's howtos
-
Markup from Hell ☛ Makeshift hot reload - HTMHell
Despite the disadvantages, this solution has one big plus: it's a single line of HTML that doesn't require any additional tooling. This minimal solution can be useful if you just need something simple. And that's hot.
-
James G ☛ Advent of Patterns: Text readability
First: use semantic HTML. Use heading tags like h1, h2, and h3 to denote heading regions on your page. Use the article tag to indicate the region of a page that relates to an article. Using semantic HTML sets your document on a solid foundation that lets the browser and screen readers better understand a page. MDN says “A great deal of web content can be made accessible just by making sure the correct Hypertext Markup Language elements are used for the correct purpose at all times.”
-
Jan Lukas Else ☛ Ban the spam! 🚫 - Jan-Lukas Else
To avoid confusing legitimate senders, the rejection message returned to the sender’s server (and typically forwarded to the sender as well) includes instructions on where to find the current email address or alternative ways to contact me.
-
Markup from Hell ☛ Submit to the Quirks of HTML - HTMHell
Some Web archeology later, I found myself pretty deep down the rabbit hole about whether a form will submit on enter: [...]
-
University of Toronto ☛ Maybe we should explicitly schedule rebooting our fleet every so often
We just got through a downtime where we rebooted basically everything in our fleet, including things like firewalls. Doing such a reboot around this time of year is somewhat of a tradition for us, since we have the university's winter break coming up and in the past some of our machines have had problems that seem to have been related to being up for 'too long'.
-
Alex Haydock ☛ Building an IPv6-focused OpenBSD home router
As part of my recent adventure running an IPv6-only network for a month, I ended up setting up a full IPv6-mostly home router setup using OpenBSD.
While doing this, I noticed that many of the guides online for doing this with OpenBSD are great, but are very focused on IPv4. Even the Building a Router page on OpenBSD’s website doesn’t seem to reference IPv6 at all.
So in this guide, I wanted to lay out how I was able to use OpenBSD to set up a fully IPv6-native home router with support for all the latest 464XLAT-related goodness required to build the kind of IPv6-mostly network I talked about in my recent post.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Cacti on Fedora 41
Cacti is a powerful and flexible network monitoring tool that allows system administrators to visualize network performance through graphs and charts. It is particularly useful for tracking bandwidth usage, server performance, and other critical metrics.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Create XFS File System on Linux
The XFS file system is a high-performance journaling file system designed for scalability and efficiency. Originally developed by Silicon Graphics, Inc. (SGI) for their IRIX operating system, XFS has become a popular choice for GNU/Linux environments, particularly in enterprise applications that require handling large amounts of data.
-
ID Root ☛ Create AudioBook using Python
The rise of audiobooks has transformed the way we consume literature, offering a convenient alternative to traditional reading. With the advancement of technology, creating your own audiobooks has become more accessible than ever, especially with the help of Python.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Lazygit on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
If you are a developer or someone who frequently uses Git for version control, you may find yourself looking for tools that simplify the process. Lazygit is a terminal-based UI for Git that enhances your workflow by providing an intuitive interface to manage your repositories.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install SQLite on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
SQLite is a powerful, lightweight, and serverless database engine that is widely used in various applications, from mobile apps to embedded systems. Its simplicity and ease of use make it a popular choice among developers and system administrators.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Create Table using Python
Tables are a fundamental aspect of data representation in programming and data science. They allow for the organized presentation of information, making it easier to analyze and interpret data. Python, with its rich ecosystem of libraries, provides several ways to create tables, whether for data analysis, reporting, or database management.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install FTP Server on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FTP Server on Rocky GNU/Linux 9. File Transfer Protocol (FTP) is a standard network protocol used to transfer files between a client and server over a computer network. FTP is widely used for transferring files due to its simplicity and efficiency.
-