As part of my recent adventure running an IPv6-only network for a month, I ended up setting up a full IPv6-mostly home router setup using OpenBSD.

While doing this, I noticed that many of the guides online for doing this with OpenBSD are great, but are very focused on IPv4. Even the Building a Router page on OpenBSD’s website doesn’t seem to reference IPv6 at all.

So in this guide, I wanted to lay out how I was able to use OpenBSD to set up a fully IPv6-native home router with support for all the latest 464XLAT-related goodness required to build the kind of IPv6-mostly network I talked about in my recent post.