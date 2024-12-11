GNU/Linux Leftovers
Applications
XDA ☛ 4 reasons containers are better than VMs
Containers are the sleek, modern way to run applications on your PC, NAS, or home server
It's FOSS ☛ Flathub To Introduce Paid Apps and Easy Donation Options [Ed: Flathub has long been about hosting and pushing proprietary things]
Flathub is an increasingly popular portal for Flatpak apps for every Linux distribution. Now, it's doing something to help the ecosystem grow!
Distributions and Operating Systems
Fedora Family / IBM
The Register UK ☛ Kyndryl's consulting business may be less than it seems
Kyndryl has bet on becoming a consulting-led business, but among those who recently left the IT biz there's skepticism about the corporation's claims.
Following our report last month about the managed infrastructure services firm's ability to win new clients, we were contacted by a source familiar with the company's consulting business.
Kyndryl inherited numerous managed service accounts – through which it provides outsourced IT to customers – when it was spun out of IBM in late 2021. Many of these multi-year contracts cost more to service than they generate in revenue, so Kyndryl has been looking to improve the margins of these deals when they're up for renewal while also developing its consulting business. This involves working with companies to co-develop technical solutions that can be implemented to improve business outcomes – an arrangement that keeps Kyndryl from bearing the repair liability if a project falls short.
Debian Family
Thorsten Alteholz ☛ Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in November 2024
Debian LTS
This was my hundred-twenty-fifth month that I did some work for the Debian LTS initiative, started by Raphael Hertzog at Freexian. During my allocated time I uploaded or worked on:
