GNU/Linux Leftovers

Kyndryl has bet on becoming a consulting-led business, but among those who recently left the IT biz there's skepticism about the corporation's claims.

Following our report last month about the managed infrastructure services firm's ability to win new clients, we were contacted by a source familiar with the company's consulting business.

Kyndryl inherited numerous managed service accounts – through which it provides outsourced IT to customers – when it was spun out of IBM in late 2021. Many of these multi-year contracts cost more to service than they generate in revenue, so Kyndryl has been looking to improve the margins of these deals when they're up for renewal while also developing its consulting business. This involves working with companies to co-develop technical solutions that can be implemented to improve business outcomes – an arrangement that keeps Kyndryl from bearing the repair liability if a project falls short.