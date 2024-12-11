Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Beta Is Now Available for Download with Cinnamon 6.4

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 11, 2024



Linux Mint 22.1 is codenamed “Xia” and it’s planned for release near the Christmas 2024 holidays. The beta version is here to give us an early glimpse at the new features and improvements baked by the Linux Mint team into their popular Ubuntu-based distribution.

The star of the Linux Mint 22.1 release is the Cinnamon 6.4 desktop environment, which features a built-in Night Light feature, a brand new default theme, native dialogs, much improved Wayland compatibility, simplified sound over-amplification settings, enhanced notifications, Nemo improvements, and more.

Read on