Linux 6.13-rc2

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 09, 2024



The diffstat looks a bit unusual with 80%+ drivers, and a lot of it one-liners, but that's actually just because of a couple of automated scripts that got run after -rc1 for some cleanups. Nothing particularly interesting, but it makes for a lot of noise in the diff.

That said, there are real fixes in there too, but nothing that looks hugely remarkable. The shortlog below gives a flavor of it all. That's m ostly drivers too, but there's networking and bpf and some arch updates too.

Please do keep testing, and then we can all take it a bit easier over the holidays,

Linus

Read on