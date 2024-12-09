Linux 6.13-rc2
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 09, 2024
The diffstat looks a bit unusual with 80%+ drivers, and a lot of it
one-liners, but that's actually just because of a couple of automated
scripts that got run after -rc1 for some cleanups. Nothing
particularly interesting, but it makes for a lot of noise in the diff.
That said, there are real fixes in there too, but nothing that looks
hugely remarkable. The shortlog below gives a flavor of it all. That's
m ostly drivers too, but there's networking and bpf and some arch
updates too.
Please do keep testing, and then we can all take it a bit easier over
the holidays,
Linus
