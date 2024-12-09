Canonical Killing Off Ubuntu Forums and Moving to "Support and Help Section of Ubuntu Discourse"
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Forums Migration
The Support and Help Section of Ubuntu Discourse is now officially alive and open for business. If you wish to start a support thread, please click on this link.
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Forums Migration
You are reminded that it will no longer be possible to start new threads on this old site with effect from December 9th 2024 or thereabouts. However, forum members will still be able to post to existing threads for a short period so that those starting threads just before the transition are not left without support. Thereafter, this site will become read only on January 9th 2025.