Microsoft Gets Aggressive, Signs Back Room 'Deals' for 'Hey Hi' (AI)
-
Extreme Tech ☛ Microsoft Gets Aggressive, Now Warns You If You’re Running backdoored Windows 11 on Incompatible Hardware
The company said PCs running backdoored Windows 11 on incompatible hardware will no longer receive updates, and manufacturer warranties will not cover damage due to compatibility issues.
-
Latvia ☛ Latvia signs cooperation memorandum with Microsoft
On Tuesday, December 3, Latvia signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Microsoft, committing to continue work on the development of the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and to promote the use of artificial intelligence in public administration.
-
Make Use Of ☛ Microsoft 365’s Android PDF Viewer Is Showing Ads, Even If You’re Subscribed
Over the course of 2024, Abusive Monopolist Microsoft has been rolling out ads for all kinds of products, including backdoored Windows 11.
-
It's FOSS ☛ Microsoft’s Edge Browser Is Slipping Down The Charts
Chrome still prevails as the most popular web browser, for both mobile and desktop. Though, a recent report reveals some bad news for Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Edge’s desktop market share.
-
Beta News ☛ Waiting for Microsoft Windows 12 is a mistake when you can upgrade to Linux today
-
SANS ☛ Extracting Files Embedded Inside Word Documents, (Tue, Dec 3rd)
I found a sample that is a Word document with an embedded executable.