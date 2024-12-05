today's howtos
-
Ryan Mulligan ☛ The Pixel Canvas Shimmer Effect
I recently stumbled on a super cool, well-executed hover effect from the clerk.com website where a bloom of tiny pixels light up, their glow staggering from the center to the edges of its container. With some available free time over this Thanksgiving break, I hacked together my own version of a pixel canvas background shimmer. It quickly evolved into a pixel-canvas Web Component that can be enjoyed in the demo below. The component script and demo code have also been pushed up to a GitHub repo.
Open CodePen demo
-
James G ☛ Advent of Patterns: Incremental computation
Static site generators commonly have an interactive “incremental” mode. This mode lets you run a local server whose contents change whenever you update a local file on your website. Only the pages affected by the file change will be updated.
Consider a website made of five files: three posts, an index file, and a navigation file referenced on all pages. A static site generator that supports incremental re-generation will first build all five files. If you change the navigation file, all pages will be updated to show the changes. If you change the index file, on which nothing else depends for the sake of this example, only the index file will be updated.
-
Markup from Hell ☛ Smooth Multi-Page Experiences with Just a Few Lines of CSS - HTMHell
A single line of CSS can enable slick multi-page transitions for web applications (and web sites for those who maintain there's a difference), opening up new possibilities for web app architectures, and website experiences. So let’s take a look at View Transitions, why we might want them, and how to get started with just that single line of CSS.
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Enable Foreign Language Input In Ubuntu
Foreign language support is an important part of every system. Learn how you can enable and use a different language on Ubuntu today.
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Encrypt Your Hard Disk in Ubuntu
To improve the security of your GNU/Linux system, you can do a full disk encryption both during and after the installation in Ubuntu.