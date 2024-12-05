Static site generators commonly have an interactive “incremental” mode. This mode lets you run a local server whose contents change whenever you update a local file on your website. Only the pages affected by the file change will be updated.

Consider a website made of five files: three posts, an index file, and a navigation file referenced on all pages. A static site generator that supports incremental re-generation will first build all five files. If you change the navigation file, all pages will be updated to show the changes. If you change the index file, on which nothing else depends for the sake of this example, only the index file will be updated.