Kernel Space: Latest Features, Asahi Linux, Hammerspace, and AMD

One of the key differences between Apple's Macs and the iPhone and iPad is that the Mac can still boot and run non-Apple operating systems. This is a feature that Apple specifically built for the Mac, one of many features meant to ease the transition from Intel's chips to Apple's own silicon.

The problem, at least at first, was that alternate operating systems like Windows and Linux didn't work natively with Apple's hardware, not least because of missing drivers for basic things like USB ports, GPUs, and power management. Enter the Asahi Linux project, a community-driven effort to make open-source software run on Apple's hardware.