Kernel Space: Latest Features, Asahi Linux, Hammerspace, and AMD
Collabora ☛ Initial upstream support for the Rockchip RK3576
Initial support for Rockchip's RK3576 has landed in Linux kernel 6.12, a new System-on-a-Chip (SoC) introduced earlier this year. With the main target being industrial applications, it is less of a powerhouse than the RK3588, but it still reuses many components.
Ars Technica ☛ Join us today for Ars Live: How Asahi Linux ports open software to Apple’s hardware
One of the key differences between Apple's Macs and the iPhone and iPad is that the Mac can still boot and run non-Apple operating systems. This is a feature that Apple specifically built for the Mac, one of many features meant to ease the transition from Intel's chips to Apple's own silicon.
The problem, at least at first, was that alternate operating systems like Windows and Linux didn't work natively with Apple's hardware, not least because of missing drivers for basic things like USB ports, GPUs, and power management. Enter the Asahi Linux project, a community-driven effort to make open-source software run on Apple's hardware.
insideHPC ☛ Hammerspace Announces Contributions to the Linux Kernel for Enterprise and HPC-AI Storage
Hammerspace announced contributions to the Linux kernel designed to transform standard Linux servers into platforms for enterprise, AI and HPC file and object storage.
Yahoo News ☛ Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Boosts Linux Driver Support Ahead of Launch of Versal2 Evaluation Kits for AI-Driven Embedded Systems
Open Source For U ☛ Linux Unveils Real-Time Computing And Hardware Boosts
Linux Kernel 6.12, now officially released as a Long-Term Support (LTS) version, guarantees updates and support until 2026. This version introduces a host of improvements, spanning real-time computing, enhanced hardware support, networking capabilities, and file system upgrades, making it a significant milestone for Linux enthusiasts and enterprise users alike.
A standout feature in Linux 6.12 is the integration of the PREEMPT_RT real-time patchset, a decade-long development effort aimed at optimizing task response times and enhancing overall system performance. This makes the kernel more suited for enterprise-grade real-time applications, with compatibility extended to ARM64, RISC-V, and X86/X86_64 architectures.