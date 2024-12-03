Games: Dolphin Emulator, Godot, and NES

Today in Tedium: In case you were not aware of this previously, fandom always finds a way. Whether in the form of video game translation mods that emerged from the late ’90s emulation scene or the impressive work that has been done to bring PC gaming to Linux via Proton, there have always been attempts to stretch the accepted definition of what our video came consoles allow us to do. Now, we have a new addition to add to that list: After 39 years, console modders have begun to develop ways to use the Nintendo Entertainment System’s infamous expansion slot, a key example of vestigial manufacturing. In honor of this amazing feat, which is being used to add Bluetooth and Famicom Disk System support to the console, I thought it might be good to take a look back at this fascinating wrinkle of history. Today’s Tedium ponders the legacy of the NES Expansion Port, and where it’s going next. — Ernie @ Tedium