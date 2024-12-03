Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, This Week in Linux, and More

This week in Linux, we have a lot of new releases to talk about. First, we have elementary OS 8.4. Then we're also having a huge milestone to talk about with the FreeCAD project because FreeCAD 1.0 has been released. Also, FLTK, the toolkit that I thought didn't exist anymore, has a new release with FLTK 1.4, as well as we're going to revisit some GNU/Linux kernel drama. All of this and so much more on This Week in Linux, the weekly news show that keeps you up to date with what's going on in the GNU/Linux and open source world. Now let's jump right into Your Source for GNU/Linux GNews.