Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

I doubt I’ll switch to The Browser Company’s new AI-infused-and-focused Dia browser when it debuts next year. But I can’t say I’m not impressed with their latest video. The meta angle of explaining the structure of this recruiting video within the recruiting video was a creative move. Their whole company is quite creative, really. Their Arc browser is nothing if not a bunch of creative new ideas about the interface for a web browser. One that didn’t click with me, but I can see why it clicks with so many other people.