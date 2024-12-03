Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Dante Catalfamo ☛ Creating a "What Is My IP" website in four lines with nginx
Using nginx, we can just create a block like this.
-
Jarrod Blundy ☛ A new Dia for web browsing?
I doubt I’ll switch to The Browser Company’s new AI-infused-and-focused Dia browser when it debuts next year. But I can’t say I’m not impressed with their latest video. The meta angle of explaining the structure of this recruiting video within the recruiting video was a creative move. Their whole company is quite creative, really. Their Arc browser is nothing if not a bunch of creative new ideas about the interface for a web browser. One that didn’t click with me, but I can see why it clicks with so many other people.
-
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
Anton Sukhachev ☛ SQLite Index Visualization: Search
In the previous post, I explained how to extract data from SQLite Indexes and make it visual. This time, I'll try to show what a search inside an Index looks like.
-
Jaseem Abid ☛ Big Endian's Guide to SQLite Storage
I wanted to learn how databases like SQLite store data under the hood, so I decided to write some code to inspect the database file. SQLite famously stores the entire database in a single file, and the file format is very well documented. Here is one diagram1 to get started instead of the roughly 13,848 words in that document.
-
-
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
-
Document Foundation ☛ Community Member Monday: Moritz Duge
Tell us a bit about yourself! I live in the north of Germany, in the city of Hamburg.
-
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Nathan Upchurch ☛ Adding Image Galleries to My Website
I’ve been meaning to add an image gallery feature to this website for ages, and I’m happy to finally announce that I’ve done it! If you’d like to see my very first image gallery in action, here’s a gallery of PopTart memes I’ve collected. If you’re a massive nerd and would like to read about how I implemented this feature on my Eleventy website, read on.
-