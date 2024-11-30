today's howtos
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Install or Upgrade to PHP 8.4 in Ubuntu 24.04 | 22.04
PHP, the popular scripting language for web development, announced new 8.4 release last week. Here’s how to install or upgrade to Php 8.4 in Ubuntu 22.04 or Ubuntu 24.04 to work with Apache2 or Nginx web server.
-
nixCraft ☛ How to enable mouse to copy & paste in vim
Some GNU/Linux distro like Debian or specific BSD variants provide very little configuration support for mouse out of the box for Vim. Let us see how to paste in Vim using a mouse by enabling support, which is useful for new developers and sysadmin coming from backdoored Windows background.
-
XDA ☛ I'm about to dive headfirst into Emacs... and I'm a bit frightened by it
Despite many years as a distro hopper under my belt, I've always stuck to the good ol' nano text editor whenever I had to modify batch scripts or create yml files for Docker. As such, I've used Vim, Emacs, and other text editors rather sparingly. However, it's time I put on my coding hat and started learning Emacs for real. But I'll have to admit, considering the sheer scale and utility of this tool, it's going to take a while before I can finally build a web app or two with Emacs.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Hosting Your Portfolio Website for Free Using Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Pages [Ed: What an utterly dumb suggestion to outsource to Microsoft, more so to some unit that lose a lot of money, shuts down offices, and has mass layoffs several times a year]
Why pay for servers when you can host websites for free with Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Pages?