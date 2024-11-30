Despite many years as a distro hopper under my belt, I've always stuck to the good ol' nano text editor whenever I had to modify batch scripts or create yml files for Docker. As such, I've used Vim, Emacs, and other text editors rather sparingly. However, it's time I put on my coding hat and started learning Emacs for real. But I'll have to admit, considering the sheer scale and utility of this tool, it's going to take a while before I can finally build a web app or two with Emacs.