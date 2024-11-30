OpenSUSE, Red Hat, and Hardware
Distributions and Operating Systems
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ Project to have AMA with SUSE’s GM
Rick Spencer, who leads the SUSE Linux Enterprise and SUSE Multi-Linux Manager teams, works closely with those contributing to openSUSE as part of his day-to-day roles. He is eager to strengthen the ties between SUSE and the openSUSE communities.
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM
Red Hat ☛ What's new in Network Observability 1.7
Network Observability 1.7 aligns with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 4.17, although it is compatible all the way back to 4.12. Network Observability is an optional operator that provides insights into your network traffic and can help you troubleshoot networking issues. There is an upstream version that runs on bare Kubernetes, but this article focuses on the downstream version on OpenShift Container Platform where you get the most benefit.
It was only a few months ago when 1.6 was released, and you can read all about it in my last post. There are a number of features added in this release.
Open Hardware/Modding
CNX Software ☛ $16 Banana Pi BPI-WiFi5 router is powered by Siflower SF19A28 dual-core MIPS SoC
Banana Pi BPI-WiFi5 is a low-cost WiFi 5 AC1200 router with four gigabit Ethernet ports powered by a 1.2 GHz Siflower SF19A28 dual-core MIPS SoC coupled with 64MB DDR2 and an 8MB flash. It’s not the first low-cost router from the company, as the Banana Pi BPI-WiFi6 Mini was introduced this summer for $30 with Triductor TR6560 SoC, and with the Banana Pi BPI-WiFi5, they’ve now introduced a lower-end WiFi 5 router going for just about $16 plus shipping on AliExpress or $29.99 on Amazon.
CNX Software ☛ STMicro NUCLEO-WL33CC1 and NUCLEO-WL33CC2 boards features STM32WL33 Cortex-M0+ Sub-GHz wireless MCU
STMicro unveiled the STM32WL3 sub-GHz wireless MCU family last year and has now announced the general availability of the STM32WL33 Arm Cortex-M0+ microcontroller, along with two development boards namely the NUCLEO-WL33CC1 and NUCLEO-WL33CC2 for battery-powered smart meters and smart building and industrial monitoring solutions using wireless M-Bus, Sigfox, WiSun, LoWPAN or Mioty LPWAN protocols among others.
