OpenSUSE, Red Hat, and Hardware

Network Observability 1.7 aligns with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 4.17, although it is compatible all the way back to 4.12. Network Observability is an optional operator that provides insights into your network traffic and can help you troubleshoot networking issues. There is an upstream version that runs on bare Kubernetes, but this article focuses on the downstream version on OpenShift Container Platform where you get the most benefit.

It was only a few months ago when 1.6 was released, and you can read all about it in my last post. There are a number of features added in this release.