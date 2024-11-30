Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Software Freedom Conservancy ☛ An interview with Anna e só
Today is Thanksgiving in the United States, and I am so grateful for all of the amazing people worldwide who are working together towards software freedom.
-
LWN ☛ Giving thanks for the LWN community
Earlier today, one of our subscribers, anselm, posted the one millionth item in our database during a discussion in the comments about the GPL. One million articles and comments is a big milestone — one representing twenty two years of work by both the editors of LWN and the community. I think reaching this milestone on Thanksgiving is a lovely coincidental reminder of how far LWN has come, and how that wouldn't have been possible without your support. So thank you for reading.
-
Medevel ☛ Germany's Schleswig-Holstein State Makes Historic Switch to Open-Source Software
Berlin, Germany - In a significant move towards digital sovereignty and cost efficiency, the German state of Schleswig-Holstein has initiated a large-scale transition from proprietary software to open-source alternatives.
-
Education
-
The Register UK ☛ Teens put off by abstract concepts in computing, says BCS
The UK's professional body for the IT workforce has called for a more "inclusive" digital literacy age-16 qualification alongside Computer Science, which it says is "theoretical and demanding."
In its submission to the government's review of the school curriculum, the British Computer Society said schools needed a new digital literacy qualification focused on AI and modern tech skills, alongside an improved Computer Science GCSE.
-
Robert Haas ☛ PostgreSQL Hacking Workshop - December 2024
Next month, I'll be hosting a discussion of Melanie Plageman's talk, Intro to Postgres Planner, given at PGCon 2019. You can sign up using this form. To be clear, the talk is not an introduction to how the planner works from a user perspective, but rather how to hack on it and try to make it better and perhaps get your improvements committed to PostgreSQL. If you're interested, please join us. I anticipate that both Melanie and I will be present for the discussions.
-