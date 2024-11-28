posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 28, 2024



Quoting: Tails 6.10 Released with Updates to Tor Browser and Thunderbird —

Today, Tails has rolled out version 6.10, bringing some notable updates and improvements to the well-known privacy-focused Linux distro. For those who rely on it to maintain their anonymity, this release is particularly worth exploring as it continues to refine the tools that make this platform unique.

To kick things off, Tails 6.10 comes with updates to some key software. The Tor Browser, a cornerstone of Tails’ ability to protect user privacy, has been upgraded to version 14.0.3.

This upgrade ensures that users continue to benefit from the latest security patches and improvements to the browsing experience. Additionally, Thunderbird, the email client bundled with Tails, has been updated from version 115.16.0 to 128.4.3.