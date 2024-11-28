OpenStreetMap Now Runs on Debian
After 18 years of relying on Ubuntu, OpenStreetMap announced a major shift: their servers now run on Debian 12 (Bookworm). This migration is not just about changing a Linux distribution but a strategic move to improve performance, stability, and community collaboration.
The upgrade also significantly boosts Ruby’s performance, as OSM’s servers are now powered by Ruby 3.1, promising faster and more efficient mapping adventures for users worldwide.
Update
Another source or originak:
Bits from Debian: OpenStreetMap migrates to Debian 12
You may have seen this toot announcing OpenStreetMap's migration to Debian on their infrastructure.
🚀 After 18 years on Ubuntu, we've upgraded the @openstreetmap servers to Debian 12 (Bookworm). 🌍 openstreetmap.org is now faster using Ruby 3.1. Onward to new mapping adventures! Thank you to the team for the smooth transition. #OpenStreetMap #Debian 🤓