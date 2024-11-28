posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 28, 2024,

Quoting: OpenStreetMap Now Runs on Debian —

After 18 years of relying on Ubuntu, OpenStreetMap announced a major shift: their servers now run on Debian 12 (Bookworm). This migration is not just about changing a Linux distribution but a strategic move to improve performance, stability, and community collaboration.

The upgrade also significantly boosts Ruby’s performance, as OSM’s servers are now powered by Ruby 3.1, promising faster and more efficient mapping adventures for users worldwide.