libtool-2.5.4 released
Libtoolers!
The Libtool Team is pleased to announce the release of libtool 2.5.4.
GNU Libtool hides the complexity of using shared libraries behind a
consistent, portable interface. GNU Libtool ships with GNU libltdl, which
hides the complexity of loading dynamic runtime libraries (modules)
behind a consistent, portable interface.
There have been 49 commits by 16 people in the 8 weeks since 2.5.3.
See the NEWS below for a brief summary.
Thanks to everyone who has contributed!
The following people contributed changes to this release:
Adrien Destugues (1)
Alastair McKinstry (6)
Bruno Haible (1)
Ileana Dumitrescu (27)
Jerome Duval (1)
Jonathan Nieder (2)
Joshua Root (1)
Khalid Masum (1)
Markus Mützel (1)
Martin Storsjö (1)
Richard Purdie (1)
Sergey Poznyakoff (1)
Tim Schumacher (1)
Vincent Lefevre (2)
mintsuki (1)
streaksu (1)
Ileana
[on behalf of the libtool maintainers]
==================================================================
Here is the GNU libtool home page:
https://gnu.org/s/libtool/
For a summary of changes and contributors, see:
https://git.sv.gnu.org/gitweb/?p=libtool.git;a=shortlog;h=v2.5.4
or run this command from a git-cloned libtool directory:
git shortlog v2.5.3..v2.5.4
Here are the compressed sources:
https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/libtool/libtool-2.5.4.tar.gz (2.0MB)
https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/libtool/libtool-2.5.4.tar.xz (1.1MB)
Here are the GPG detached signatures:
https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/libtool/libtool-2.5.4.tar.gz.sig
https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/libtool/libtool-2.5.4.tar.xz.sig
Use a mirror for higher download bandwidth:
https://www.gnu.org/order/ftp.html
Here are the SHA1 and SHA256 checksums:
77227188ead223ed8ba447301eda3761cb68ef57 libtool-2.5.4.tar.gz
2o67LOTc9GuQCY2vliz/po9LT2LqYPeY0O8Skp7eat8= libtool-2.5.4.tar.gz
9781a113fe6af1b150571410b29d3eee2e792516 libtool-2.5.4.tar.xz
+B9YYGZrC8fYS63e+mDRy5+m/OsjmMw7rKavqmAmZnU= libtool-2.5.4.tar.xz
Verify the base64 SHA256 checksum with cksum -a sha256 --check
from coreutils-9.2 or OpenBSD's cksum since 2007.
Use a .sig file to verify that the corresponding file (without the
.sig suffix) is intact. First, be sure to download both the .sig file
and the corresponding tarball. Then, run a command like this:
gpg --verify libtool-2.5.4.tar.gz.sig
The signature should match the fingerprint of the following key:
pub rsa4096 2021-09-23 [SC]
FA26 CA78 4BE1 8892 7F22 B99F 6570 EA01 146F 7354
uid Ileana Dumitrescu <ileanadumi95@protonmail.com>
uid Ileana Dumitrescu <ileanadumitrescu95@gmail.com>
If that command fails because you don't have the required public key,
or that public key has expired, try the following commands to retrieve
or refresh it, and then rerun the 'gpg --verify' command.
gpg --locate-external-key ileanadumi95@protonmail.com
gpg --recv-keys 6570EA01146F7354
wget -q -O- 'https://savannah.gnu.org/project/release-gpgkeys.php?group=libtool&download=1' | gpg --import -
As a last resort to find the key, you can try the official GNU
keyring:
wget -q https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnu-keyring.gpg
gpg --keyring gnu-keyring.gpg --verify libtool-2.5.4.tar.gz.sig
This release was bootstrapped with the following tools:
Autoconf 2.72e
Automake 1.17
Gnulib v1.0-1108-gea58a72d4d
NEWS
- Noteworthy changes in release 2.5.4 (2024-11-20) [stable]
** New features:
- New libtool command line flag, --no-finish, to skip executing
finish_cmds that would alter the shared library cache during testing.
- New libtool command line flag, --reorder-cache=DIRS, to reorder the
shared library cache, only on OpenBSD.
** Bug fixes:
- Fix incorrect use of workarounds designed for Darwin versions that
don't have -single_module support.
- Fix errors when executing 'make distclean' and 'make maintainer-clean'.
- Fix bug where the constructed rpath omit directories, instead of
appending them to the end.
- Fix configure error for when variable 'multlib' is unset.
- Fix searching for -L in link paths being over-greedy and incorrectly
handling paths with -L in them.
- Avoid using AC_TRY_EVAL macro, "dangerous and undocumented".
- Fix linking libraries at runtime with tcc by adding run path.
- Fix path comparison by removing trailing slashes on install commands.
- Fix linking for mingw with lld by prefering response files over the
linker script.
- Fix '-Fe' usage with linking in MSVC.
- Fix '--no-warnings' flag.
- Fix handling xlc(1)-specific options.
- Fix Haiku support.
** Changes in supported systems or compilers:
- Support additional flang-based compilers, 'f18' and 'f95'.
- Support for 'netbsdelf*-gnu'.
- Support for '*-mlibc', and subsequently Ironclad and Managarm.
- Support for SerenityOS.
- Support for wasm32-emscripten.
Enjoy!