posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 21, 2024



Quoting: PINE64’s New Smart Camera Runs Linux —

Pine64 shared some information about new products and updates in its latest community announcement. One of the new items is the PineCam, an improved version of the PineCube IP camera.

The PineCam is currently in the early stages of development. The plastic case and the final circuit board have just arrived. The assembly of the circuit board is expected to be finished by the end of October. The first units will be sent out to developers, and there might be a demonstration at FOSDEM 2025. Although the price hasn't been set yet, Pine64 is aiming for it to be under $30. The PineCam is versatile and can be used for security cameras, 3D printers, drones, and other various ways.

The PineCam has 512MB of RAM, enough to run a Linux-based operating system like MotionEyeOS. It comes with a 2MP camera module, the same as the PineTab 2/-V, and connects through a MIPI CSI connector. One nice feature is that the camera module can be easily detached, allowing it to be used as a USB-C wired webcam. The camera also has IR LEDs, which help it work in low-light conditions.