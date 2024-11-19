today's leftovers
GNU/Linux
Applications
Real Linux User ☛ AppFlowy is a good Notion alternative for Open Source and data privacy enthusiasts
Despite rapid technological developments that you would expect to make our lives easier and more relaxing, it seems as if we are only getting busier [...]
Salih Emin: uCareSystem 24.11.17 | Minimalism and more descriptive options
I’m pleased to introduce uCareSystem 24.11.17, the latest version of the all-in-one system maintenance tool. This release brings some minor fixes and improvements with visual changes that you will love. I’m excited to share the details of the latest update to uCareSystem!
Games
Hackaday ☛ A Handheld Gaming PC With Steam Deck Vibes
Since its inception, the Steam Deck has been a bit of a game changer in the PC gaming world. The goal of the handheld console was to make PC gaming as easy and straightforward as a walled-garden proprietary console like a Switch or Playstation but still allow for the more open gaming experience of a PC. At its core, though, it’s essentially a standard PC with the parts reorganized into handheld form, and there’s no reason any other small-form-factor PC can’t be made into a similar system. [CNCDan] has the skills and tools needed to do this and shows us how it’s done.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Openwashing
India Times ☛ Meta open source Llama: Meta's open source push: Llama's global impact and India's AI role
Meta’s move to make its AI model Llama open source has been lauded by the industry. From Nvidia’s Jensen Huang to Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani, top executives have welcomed the move as it improves access to AI technology for countries like India, which has one of the largest communities of developers worldwide. Manohar Paluri, vice president, AI, Meta, spoke to ET about the Indian market and about the criticism that Meta’s model is not open enough.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
Medevel ☛ DbGate - Free Self-hosted Database Manager for Serious Database Developers, and Admins
DbGate is free and open-source fast and easy to use database manager. It works seamlessly with MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQL Server, and several other database engines.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Document Foundation ☛ Month of LibreOffice, November 2024 – Half-way point!
Yes, we’re half-way through the Month of LibreOffice, November 2024. And already, 206 contributors have already won cool LibreOffice sticker packs!
