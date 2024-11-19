Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, GNU World Order, and Destination Linux
Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 286: Valve talks Anti-Cheat, RHEL 10 Beta, Mozilla is doing what now & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, we’ve got a response from Valve on the recent Anti Cheat issues. Red Bait has announced the release of RHEL 9.5 & and the beta release of RHEL 10. We’ve also got some exciting news from Fedora as they will be promoting the KDE Spin to a full Edition with Fedora […]
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 590
**xcompmgr** , **xconsole** , **xcursor-themes** , **xcursorgen** ,
**xdbedizzy** , **xdg-desktop-portal** , **xdg-user-dirs** , **xdg-utils** ,
**xditview** , **xdm** , **xdpyinfo** , **xdriinfo** , **xedit** , **xev** ,
**xeyes** from the **x** software set of Slackware Linux.
shasum -a256=43528c7f58d3c31f96bdfd8aa5c81f585dbbd3431e531acbcf98dfac9440ab73
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 397: Hey Hi (AI) will Hug Your Face plus Android Fake Call Hacks
On this weeks episode we’re going to discuss open source robotics and what the future holds in store for us. Welcome to Destination Linux, where we discuss the latest news, hot topics, gaming, mobile, and all things Open Source & Linux. Now let’s get this show on the road toward Destination Linux!
00:01:24 Community Feedback
00:09:17 Ryan VS Jill
00:12:37 Pioneering Open Hey Hi (AI) Robotics
00:13:18 The Depressed Robots
00:14:46 Not Quite Autonomous
00:16:54 Nvidia and Hugging Face Partner On Open Robotics
00:21:32 Hugging Face History
00:29:55 Would you Own It?
00:45:26 Mobile News: Fake Call Bug Hack
00:53:39 Gaming: Zephon
00:58:04 Software Spotlight: Clapgrep
01:00:35 Big Spending on Tiny Figures
01:01:55 Tip of the Week: Razer product control
01:04:43 That's Lame, But Fashion Company Apple is Lamer
01:08:35 Support the Show