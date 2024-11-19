Arch Linux Adopts 0BSD License for Package Sources
Quoting: Arch Linux Adopts 0BSD License for Package Sources —
In a significant development for the Arch Linux community, the team has announced plans to license all package sources, including PKGBUILD files, under the permissive 0BSD license.
Let me tell you – this is big because it marks the first time Arch has formally introduced licensing for its package sources in its 18-year history. This addresses a long-standing uncertainty and reinforces the project’s commitment to openness and collaboration.
For years, the absence of a formal license for package sources in Arch posed potential risks, particularly in a collaborative open-source ecosystem where clarity around intellectual property rights is critical.
Update
More here:
[Licensing / Legal]
-
Providing a license for package sources
Arch Linux hasn't had a license for any package sources (such as PKGBUILD files) in the past, which is potentially problematic. Providing a license will preempt that uncertainty.