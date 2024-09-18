This tutorial will help you install Inkscape Vector Illustrator on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". With this, you can start your creativity and vector drawing jobs on Ubuntu and join the amazing community worldwide. We offer you here both standard and alternative ways and this will make it possible for you to have two different versions running at the same time. Finally, we also mentioned our tutorial series Inkscape for Students for you to start learning right away. Now let's start!