Openwashing and Proprietary Traps Disguised as "Open"
-
Open Source Initiative ☛ David Manset: Voices of the Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition [Ed: Microsoft openwashing and propaganda, sponsored by Microsoft, under the guise of "Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition"]
The Open Source Initiative (OSI) is running a series of stories about a few of the people involved in the Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition (OSAID) co-design process. Today, we are featuring David Manset, one of the volunteers who has helped to shape and are shaping the OSAID.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Void Text Editor: Open-Source Alternative to Cursor [Ed: Being a fork of Microsoft proprietary spyware, this one is to be avoided]
VS Code is to modern text editors what Chromium is to browsers: a fork magnet. A slew of niche spins have emerged, each putting their own spin on Microsoft’s massively popular original. The latest to join the fray is Void.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu 24.10 Fixes PWA Issue in Chromium Snap [Ed: Openwashing at two levels: Google and Canonical vendor lock-in]
Using the Chromium snap app? If you are, and you use Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) or install websites as ‘apps’ there’s a bug fix coming that should improve their behaviour on Ubuntu. When you install a PWA1 in the Chromium snap you might expect it to open it in a separate, streamlined window when you open it using its shortcut in the applications grid. Presently, PWAs in the Chromim Snap don’t get detected as separate instances by GNOME Shell.
-
AG Projects ☛ [Blink] New Blink Qt release for MS Windows
As soon as these dependencies will be available for Qt6, a new Windows version will be built.