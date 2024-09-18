Security Leftovers
The Strategist ☛ The software war: a quieter threat to Australia’s national security
Australia is waging a quiet yet critical battle on a new front—its software supply chains. Attacks on this battleground infiltrate deep within the software development lifecycle, exploiting vulnerabilities in third-party components or open-source software.
Trail of Bits ☛ Inside DEF CON: Michael Brown on how AI/ML is revolutionizing cybersecurity
At DEF CON, Michael Brown, Principal Security Engineer at Trail of Bits, sat down with Michael Novinson from Information Security Media Group (ISMG) to discuss four critical areas where AI/ML is revolutionizing security.
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ Why sudo 1.9.16 enables secure_path by default?
Sudo 1.9.16 is now out, containing mostly bug fixes. However, there are also some new features, like the json_compact option I wrote about a while ago. The other major change is, secure_path is now enabled by default in the sudoers file, and there is a new option to fine-tune its content.
Federal News Network ☛ The contractor cybersecurity locomotive picks up steam
"I think we'll see a lot of new developments in the next month or two with CMMC, and implementation sometime early next year," said Eric Crusius.
Stéphane Graber: LXC/LXCFS/Incus 6.0.2 LTS release
This is now the second round of bugfix releases for LXC, LXCFS and Incus 6.0 LTS.
IT Jungle ☛ Summer of I.C.B.M. i Vulnerabilities
IBM has patched more than two dozen software vulnerabilities in the I.C.B.M. i stack over the past few months, including flaws in Merlin, MQ, OpenSSH, the Java stack, Db2, Performance Tools, and the HTTP Server (the one powered by Apache). Nine of the security vulnerabilities carry CVSS Base scores of 7 or higher, while one is above 8, making these serious security threats. If you haven’t applied the patches yet, you’re encouraged to do it soon.
SANS ☛ 23:59, Time to Exfiltrate
The NovaCustom V56 Series 16.0 inch coreboot laptop is Qubes certified!
It is our pleasure to announce that the NovaCustom V56 Series 16.0 inch coreboot laptop is the eighth computer to be officially certified for Qubes OS Release 4 and the second such model from NovaCustom!
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ What’s in the SOSS? Podcast #15 – Bidding Adieu to Omkhar Arasaratnam [Ed: Geek leaves the Microsoft-connected FUD machine that started with Microsoft leadership]