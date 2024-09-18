Programming Leftovers
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2024.38 ReComma Plug
John Haltiwanger has almost single-handedly revived the Comma IDE as a community supported IntelliJ plugin, in Introducing Comma 2.0… (/r/rakulang, programming.dev comments). From the bottom of my heart, I want to express the deepest gratitude and thanks to Jonathan Worthington, Edument, and all past and future contributors to the Comma project.
Chris ☛ Code Reviews Do Find Bugs
Buttondown LLC ☛ Goodhart's Law in Software Engineering
Blog Hiatus
You might have noticed I haven't been updating my website. I haven't even looked at any of my drafts for the past three months. All that time is instead going into Logic for Programmers. I'll get back to the site when that's done or in 2025, whichever comes first.
R
Rlang ☛ Analyzing Time Series at Scale with Cluster Analysis in R workshop
Join our workshop on Analyzing Time Series at Scale with Cluster Analysis in R, which is a part of our workshops for Ukraine series!
Rlang ☛ How to Print All Rows of a Tibble in R: A Beginner’s Guide
In the world of R programming, tibbles are enhanced data frames that provide a more user-friendly way to handle data.
Rlang ☛ Rhino 1.10.0 Update: Automated Styling & Auto-complete for box Modules
In Rhino 1.7.0, we began introducing the Rhino style guide and linting for box::use() calls to promote best practices for code quality. These linter functions were eventually separated from Rhino 1.8.0 into the {box.linters} package. Among the checks performed by {box.linters} are rules covering box::use() calls.
Rlang ☛ Deposits In The Wild
For the better part of a year, I have been looking for an opportunity to use the rOpenSci package deposits in my role as the Data Librarian at EcoHealth Alliance.
Java
Java 23 / JDK 23: General Availability
JDK 23, the reference implementation of Java 23, is now Generally Available. We shipped build 37 as the second Release Candidate of JDK 23 on 21 August, and no P1 bugs have been reported since then. Build 37 is therefore now the GA build, ready for production use.
GPL-licensed OpenJDK builds from Oracle are available here:
https://jdk.java.net/23
Builds from other vendors will no doubt be available soon.
This release includes twelve JEPs [1], including the switch of ZGC’s default mode to the generational mode (474):
455: Primitive Types in Patterns, instanceof, and switch (Preview) 466: Class-File API (Second Preview) 467: Markdown Documentation Comments 469: Vector API (Eighth Incubator) 473: Stream Gatherers (Second Preview) 471: Deprecate the Memory-Access Methods in sun.misc.Unsafe for Removal 474: ZGC: Generational Mode by Default 476: Module Import Declarations (Preview) 477: Implicitly Declared Classes and Instance Main Methods (Third Preview) 480: Structured Concurrency (Third Preview) 481: Scoped Values (Third Preview) 482: Flexible Constructor Bodies (Second Preview)
This release also includes, as usual, hundreds of smaller enhancements and thousands of bug fixes.
Thank you to everyone who contributed this release, whether by designing and implementing features or enhancements, by fixing bugs, or by downloading and testing the early-access builds!
- Mark
[1] https://openjdk.org/projects/jdk/23/
