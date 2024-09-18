JDK 23, the reference implementation of Java 23, is now Generally Available. We shipped build 37 as the second Release Candidate of JDK 23 on 21 August, and no P1 bugs have been reported since then. Build 37 is therefore now the GA build, ready for production use.

GPL-licensed OpenJDK builds from Oracle are available here:

https://jdk.java.net/23

Builds from other vendors will no doubt be available soon.

This release includes twelve JEPs [1], including the switch of ZGC’s default mode to the generational mode (474):

455: Primitive Types in Patterns, instanceof, and switch (Preview) 466: Class-File API (Second Preview) 467: Markdown Documentation Comments 469: Vector API (Eighth Incubator) 473: Stream Gatherers (Second Preview) 471: Deprecate the Memory-Access Methods in sun.misc.Unsafe for Removal 474: ZGC: Generational Mode by Default 476: Module Import Declarations (Preview) 477: Implicitly Declared Classes and Instance Main Methods (Third Preview) 480: Structured Concurrency (Third Preview) 481: Scoped Values (Third Preview) 482: Flexible Constructor Bodies (Second Preview)

This release also includes, as usual, hundreds of smaller enhancements and thousands of bug fixes.

Thank you to everyone who contributed this release, whether by designing and implementing features or enhancements, by fixing bugs, or by downloading and testing the early-access builds!

- Mark

[1] https://openjdk.org/projects/jdk/23/