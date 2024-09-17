Open Hardware: Arduino and More
Arduino ☛ “Catch me if you can!” — How Alvik learns to dodge trouble with AI, featuring Roni Bandini
Have you ever discovered a cool piece of tech buried in your drawer and thought, “This could make for an awesome project”?
Tom's Hardware ☛ Radxa X4 Review: The Raspberry Pi Alternative
Another board attempts to take the Raspberry Pi’s throne, and while the Radxa X4 is close, it just misses the coronation.
Hackaday ☛ No Z80? No Problem!
Earlier this year Zilog stopped production of the classic 40-pin DIP Z80 microprocessor, a move that brought a tear to the eye of retro computing enthusiasts everywhere. This chip had a huge influence on both desktop and embedded computing that lingers to this day, but it’s fair to say that the market for it has dwindled. If you have a retrocomputer then, what’s to be done? If you’re [Dean Netherton], you create a processor card for the popular RC2014 retrocomputer backplane, carrying the eZ80, a successor chip that’s still in production.
Hackaday ☛ Raspberry Pi Becomes Secure VPN Router
OpenWRT is a powerful piece of open-source software that can turn plenty of computers into highly configurable and capable routers. That amount of versatility comes at a cost, though; OpenWRT can be difficult to configure outside of the most generic use cases. [Paul] generally agrees with this sentiment and his latest project seeks to solve a single use case for routing network traffic, with a Raspberry Pi configured to act as a secure VPN-enabled router configurable with a smartphone.
CNX Software ☛ ESP32-S3-PICO-based OMGS3 is the world’s smallest fully-featured ESP32-S3 module/board
Based on the ESP32-S3-PICO system-in-package (SiP), Unexpected Maker OMGS3 is a small, yet full-featured ESP32-S3 module/board whose designer claims is the world’s smallest in its category at just 25x10mm in size. It replaces the earlier Unexpected Maker NanoS3 based on the ESP32-S3FN8 SoC measuring 28 x 11 mm.
CNX Software ☛ Teledatics HaloMax Wi-Fi HaLow LGA or M.2 module supports over 1000 clients, have been tested at a 100+km range (Crowdfunding)
Teledatics has launched a crowdfunding campaign for the TD-HALOM HaloMax Wi-Fi HaLow module available in LGA and M.2 form factors for long-range and low-power connectivity, as well as HaLow development boards based on the module and various daughterboards for expansion.
Arduino ☛ Finally, you can DIY your own espresso machine
Caffeine lovers take their coffee very seriously and that is most apparent when you dive into the world of espresso machines. To satisfy enthusiasts, an espresso machine needs to provide precise control over temperature, pressure, and flow to enable the perfect pull.