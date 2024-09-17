Linux and BSD Leftovers
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Mentored Projects – Council Hackfest
Last February 2024, after FOSDEM, the Fedora Council met for a couple of days to discuss strategy and future of Fedora. As part of this discussion, the council also discussed the proposed initiatives, Community Ops 2024 Reboot and Mentored Projects 2024. We are glad to announce that the council approved both of them!
-
-
Kernel Space
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ AMD’s Linux graphics driver is getting too big for older machines
Linux users are complaining that the AMD graphics driver for their OS of choice is getting so big that it is causing issues. Red Bait Linux desktop engineer Hans de Goede highlighted this issue at the weekend. Graphical boot menus are timing out before AMDGPU can load.
-
Montana Linux ☛ Video: Linus and Dirk at Open Source Summit Europe 2024
-
-
BSD
-
University of Toronto ☛ Chris's Wiki :: blog/sysadmin/10GEthernetPerformanceStillTricky
For reasons outside the scope of this entry, I've recently been trying to see how FreeBSD performs on 10G Ethernet when acting as a router or a bridge (both with and without PF turned on). This pretty much requires at least two more 10G test machines, so that the FreeBSD server can be put between them. When I set up these test machines, I didn't think much about them so I just grabbed two old servers that were handy (well, reasonably handy), stuck a 10G card into each, and set them up. Then I actually started testing their network performance.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Why we're interest in FreeBSD lately (and how it relates to OpenBSD here)
We have a long and generally happy history of using OpenBSD and PF for firewalls. To condense a long story, we're very happy with the PF part of our firewalls, but we're increasingly not as happy with the OpenBSD part (outside of PF). Part of our lack of cheer is the state of OpenBSD's 10G Ethernet support when combined with PF, but there are other aspects as well; we never got OpenBSD disk mirroring to be really useful and eventually gave up on it.
-