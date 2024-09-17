Luxembourg Ministry for Digitalisation contributing to the LibreOffice Conference 2024 and How to Install It
-
Document Foundation ☛ Luxembourg Ministry for Digitalisation contributing to the LibreOffice Conference 2024
Our LibreOffice and Open Source Conference 2024 is taking place in a few weeks in Luxembourg, and the country’s Ministry for Digitalisation wrote to tell us: We are pleased to contribute to the LibreOffice and Open Source Conference with a speech by Luxembourg’s Minister for Digitalisation and Minister for Research and Higher Education, Stéphanie Obertin [...]
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Install Libreoffice on Ubuntu
LibreOffice is a free and useful office program that works like Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. If you are using Ubuntu, a popular GNU/Linux system, you can easily install LibreOffice to create and edit documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. This guide will show you step-by-step how to install LibreOffice on Ubuntu.