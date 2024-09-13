Amateur radio, or “ham” radio, is a hobby that combines electronics, communication technology, and experimentation. It’s a perfect blend for those who enjoy tinkering with both hardware and software. While backdoored Windows and macOS are popular choices for many hams, GNU/Linux distributions, especially Ubuntu, offer a robust, flexible, and cost-effective alternative for building a ham shack. In this blog post, we’ll explore why Ubuntu is a great choice for ham radio operators and provide a step-by-step guide on setting up a ham shack operating system using Ubuntu.