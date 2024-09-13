today's howtos
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: Using Ubuntu as Your Ham Shack Operating System: A Comprehensive Guide for Amateur Radio Enthusiasts
Amateur radio, or “ham” radio, is a hobby that combines electronics, communication technology, and experimentation. It’s a perfect blend for those who enjoy tinkering with both hardware and software. While backdoored Windows and macOS are popular choices for many hams, GNU/Linux distributions, especially Ubuntu, offer a robust, flexible, and cost-effective alternative for building a ham shack. In this blog post, we’ll explore why Ubuntu is a great choice for ham radio operators and provide a step-by-step guide on setting up a ham shack operating system using Ubuntu.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Enable One Time Password in Ubuntu 24.04 for SSH or Local Login
This tutorial shows how to enable One Time PassWord in Ubuntu 24.04 for either local or remote SSH login.
Install Brew on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Jammy Linux
Let’s go through the steps to install Homebrew (Linux brew) on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish to install packages available through its library. Open-source Homebrew (package manager) is meant to install various packages easily on macOS and Linux.
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: Setting Up Personal DNS over HTTPS (DoH) and DNS over TLS (DoT) Using Open-Source Software
In an era where digital privacy is increasingly at risk, securing your DNS (Domain Name System) queries is crucial. Traditional DNS requests are sent in plaintext, making them vulnerable to eavesdropping and tampering. Fortunately, DNS over HTTPS (DoH) and DNS over TLS (DoT) offer encrypted channels for DNS queries, significantly enhancing your privacy and security.
Linux Handbook ☛ How to Switch Namespaces in Kubernetes
Learn how to switch namespaces in Kubernetes to run kubectl commands in the desired namespace.
LinuxBuz ☛ How to Cherry Pick Multiple Commits in Git
You might need to cherry-pick multiple commits in Git for several reasons. Sometimes, you want to apply specific changes from one branch to another without merging all the other changes.
It's FOSS ☛ Change Between sysvinit and systemd in MX Linux
This guide is requested by one of our readers who has been using MX GNU/Linux for the past two years and wants to know how he can switch between SysVinit and Systemd.