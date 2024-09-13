Security and Windows TCO
Ruben Schade ☛ Westpac’s six digit passwords
In 2024, Westpac (one of the largest banks in Australia) has decided that online banking needs a password more secure than a 4-6 digit numerical PIN. Welcome to the 21st Century, Westpac. You’re only 24 years late.
That’s a relief! I had a Westpac account briefly when I moved back to Australia in the early 2010s, but moved off them when I learned there was only a six digit PIN safeguarding my account. My primary bank is a cooperative (and formerly a credit union), and they were able to have better login auth than a company thousands of times the size!
SANS ☛ Python Libraries Used for Malicious Purposes, (Wed, Sep 11th)
Since I'm interested in malicious Python scripts, I found multiple samples that rely on existing libraries.
Scoop News Group ☛ WordPress.org to require two-factor authentication for plugin developers
The requirement begins Oct. 1. and would apply to plugin and theme authors.
LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (389-ds:1.4, dovecot, emacs, and glib2), Fedora (bluez, iwd, libell, linux-firmware, seamonkey, vim, and wireshark), Mageia (apr, libtiff, Nginx, openssl, orc, unbound, webmin, and zziplib), Red Hat (389-ds:1.4), and SUSE (containerd, curl, go1.22, go1.23, gstreamer-plugins-bad, kernel, ntpd-rs, python-Django, and python311).
Windows TCO
The Register UK ☛ Major ISP service changes cause Microsoft 365 outage • The Register
