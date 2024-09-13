Security and Windows TCO

Tux Machines

Deepin 23 GNU/Linux Released with Download Links, Mirrors and Torrents

LinuxGizmos.com

Asus X7433RE-IM-A is a 3.5″ Single Board Computer with Intel Atom X7433RE Processor

The X7433RE-IM-A is a 3.5” industrial single board computer designed for industrial applications, featuring the Intel Amston Lake System-on-Chip. It integrates Intel Deep Learning Boost and Advanced Vector Extensions 2 to enhance AI inference and accelerate workloads at the edge, specifically targeting IoT applications.

Sep 13, 2024

Kali Linux 2024.3 Adds 11 New Hacking Tools, Improves Raspberry Pi Support
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2024.3 as the latest live and installation media of this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing.
Juno Tab 3 Tablet Announced, Available with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Juno Computers have announced their latest Linux tablet, the Juno Tab 3, and it’s available to buy preloaded with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
KDE Plasma 6.1.5 Released with More Bug Fixes for Plasma 6.1 Users
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.1.5 as the fifth and last maintenance update to the KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment series to fix more pesky bugs for improved stability and reliability.
Cinnamon 6.4 to Debut with Revamped Default Theme
LMDE 5 reaches End-of-Life, Cinnamon 6.4 desktop environment to feature an improved default theme, addressing the aesthetic gap
VirtualBox 7.1 Released with Qt 6 GUI, Wayland Support for Clipboard Sharing
Oracle released today the final version of the VirtualBox 7.1 open-source and cross-platform virtualization software, a major update that introduces a revamped UI and new features.
LibreOffice 24.8.1 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 89 Bug Fixes
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 24.8.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 24.8 office suite series fixing more than 85 bugs.
KDE Gear 24.08.1 Brings More Improvements to Your Favorite KDE Apps
The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 24.08.1 as the first point release to the latest KDE Gear 24.08 software suite with more bug fixes and improvements for your favorite KDE applications.
Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9 Released with Qt 6 Port, AppImage Support, and More
Raspberry Pi Imager, a user-friendly tool for creating bootable media for Raspberry Pi devices, has been updated today to version 1.9, a major release that brings a modern interface and new features.
System76 Launches Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS with COSMIC Alpha Desktop Environment
Linux hardware vendor System76 announced today the release and general availability of the long-awaited Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS distribution featuring the Rust-based COSMIC Alpha desktop environment.
 
Security and Windows TCO
Microsoft down again
OpenZFS 2.2.6 Released With Compatibilities for Linux 6.10 and early 6.11
This is released to work with various Linux Kernels, starting from 4.18 to 6.10 and early 6.11
Much improved MIPS and Alpha support in Gentoo Linux – Gentoo Linux
Over the last years, MIPS and Alpha support in Gentoo has been slowing down, mostly due to a lack of volunteers keeping these architectures alive
Ubuntu 22.04.5 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) Is Now Available Powered by Linux Kernel 6.8
Canonical released today Ubuntu 22.04.5 LTS as the fifth and last planned point release to the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) long-term supported operating system series.
Ardour 8.7 DAW Released with Track Dragging, Combined Rulers, MIDI Scene Markers
Ardour 8.7 open-source, free, and cross-platform DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) has been released today as a hefty update that introduces new features and many improvements.
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.10, Linux 6.6.51, Linux 6.1.110, Linux 5.15.167, Linux 5.10.226, Linux 5.4.284, and Linux 4.19.322
I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.10 kernel
Slimbook Titan report 4 - The good mojo is gone
In my previous report, I remarked on how I'm finally happy with the Slimbook Titan
KDE Plasma 6.2 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing, Here’s What’s New
The KDE Project released today the beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environment series, a major update that promises numerous new features and improvements.
Why I Use NixOS (And Why You Should Too)
NixOS is a Linux distribution that focuses on reproducibility, declarative configuration, and robust package management
New Steam Client Update Improves Compatibility with More Linux Desktops
Valve released a new stable Steam Client update that brings numerous improvements and some new functionality to further enhance your gaming experience on Steam and bring compatibility for more Linux desktops.
Ubuntu Prompting Client is Here to Make Snap Apps Safer
Prompting Client is the latest security effort for snap software, and acts as a companion to the new desktop Security Center app
Free and Open Source Software
OutGuess is a universal steganographic tool that allows the insertion of hidden information into the redundant bits of data sources
eLxr – community–hardened Debian distro
eLxr is a community–hardened Debian-based distribution optimized for performance, and security. It’s tailored for edge-to-cloud use cases
Deepin 23 GNU/Linux Released with Download Links, Mirrors and Torrents
Congratulations to Deepin Developers for the official release of Deepin OS 23
Announcing the AlmaLinux Certification SIG
After months of work, we are happy to announce the AlmaLinux Certification Special Interest Group (SIG), along with our Hardware Certification Program!
10 Linux apps I can't do without - and why
If you've ever wondered which apps a long-time Linux user depends on, you might be surprised at what's included
Solus is a no-frills desktop distribution that makes using Linux a no-brainer
If you're looking for a Linux desktop distribution that puts function over form and gets the job done with ease
Plasma Mobile for highly configurable Linux phones
Plasma Mobile is an open-source user interface for mobile devices, developed by the KDE community
Advances in font technology and GTK text rendering [LWN.net]
Behdad Esfahbod and Matthias Clasen presented a two-part talk on a topic that's deeply important to desktop environments: font
QEMU 9.1 Improves ARM and RISC-V Support, Adds Compression Offload Support
QEMU 9.1 open-source machine emulator and virtualization software has been released to improve hardware support and emulation for ARM and RISC-V platforms, as well as other changes.
Tails 6.7 Rolls Out with Updates to Tor Browser and Thunderbird
Tails 6.7 released: Updates Tor Browser to 13.5.3, Thunderbird to 115.15, and introduces new OnionShare chat feature
Kodi 21.1 "Omega"
As this is a point release, there are no major changes since the previous version
Qubes OS 4.2.3-rc1 is available for testing
We’re pleased to announce that the first release candidate (RC) for Qubes OS 4.2.3 is now available for testing
Ubuntu 24.10 to Introduce User-Controlled Permissions Prompts
The upcoming Ubuntu 24.10 operating system promises a new feature called “permissions prompting” for an extra layer of privacy and security.
Android Leftovers
Google Warns Millions Of Android Users—Do Not Install These Apps
Audacity 3.6.3 Released! Add Back Legacy Effects (Ubuntu PPA)
Audacity audio editor announced 3.6.2 release a week ago, then version 3.6.3 a day ago with a quick-fix
Usr-Merge: Solus’s New Approach to Linux Filesystems
Solus OS reboots its Usr-Merge strategy, aiming for a more seamless integration of Linux file systems. Here's more on that
Redox OS 0.9.0
We would like to thank all maintainers and contributors whose hard work has made this release possible
Announcing Incus 6.5
This release contains a very good mix of bug fixes and performances improvements as well as exciting new features across the board
Which Linux Distro is Right for You? A Beginner’s Guide
Understand your needs to find the right distro, whether it's gaming or coding, or you have old or new hardware.
Why I Keep Coming Back to Fedora Workstation
As is the case with many Linux users, I’ve spent time installing and using many different distributions over the years, but I still keep coming back to Fedora Workstation
Openwashing Example and Mary Jo Foley Still Attacking GNU/Linux for Microsoft (Now From "Directions on Microsoft" With a New Hat)
Free software distorted, hijacked
KDE Slimbook Plasma VI Linux Ultrabook Launches with AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS
Slimbook and KDE launched today a new Linux-powered ultrabook, the KDE Slimbook Plasma VI, featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, up to 96GB of RAM, and a heftier battery of 80wh.
This week in Plasma: Stabilization for 6.2
This week I and many other major Plasma contributors are are at Akademy, planning the future and having many fruitful in-person discussions
Why Use a Mail Client vs Webmail
Many of us Thunderbird users often forget just how convenient using a mail client can be
