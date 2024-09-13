Security and Windows TCO

Kieran Murphy on Mastodon:

In 2024, Westpac (one of the largest banks in Australia) has decided that online banking needs a password more secure than a 4-6 digit numerical PIN. Welcome to the 21st Century, Westpac. You’re only 24 years late.

That’s a relief! I had a Westpac account briefly when I moved back to Australia in the early 2010s, but moved off them when I learned there was only a six digit PIN safeguarding my account. My primary bank is a cooperative (and formerly a credit union), and they were able to have better login auth than a company thousands of times the size!