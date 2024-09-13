Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More
CNX Software ☛ Low-cost Raspberry Pi 5 HAT+ combines M.2 socket for NVMe SSD and PoE power input
With a cost of only about $25, Waveshare has recently introduced the PoE M.2 HAT+ for the Raspberry Pi 5, which is much cheaper than the similar N-Fuse PoE HAT that we’ve written about previously. As the name implies, this new Waveshare board supports Power over Ethernet (PoE) and features an M.2 slot to add NVMe SSD storage to the latest Raspberry Pi SBC.
Linux Links ☛ HIP-35 – HP-35 RPN calculator emulator
HIP-35 is a calculator for hipsters. It emulates the RPN (reverse Polish notation) mode of HP-35 from 1972.
Qt ☛ How to optimize boot time in user space on a Raspberry Pi 4 / Boot2Qt
In many cases it is advantageous to know how to reduce the boot time of your system in order to meet certain requirements or to increase usability.