posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 07, 2024



Quoting: Retroid Pocket 5 is a $219 handheld game console with a 5.5 inch display, Snapdragon 865 and Android or Linux support - Liliputing —

The Retroid Pocket 5 is a handheld game console with a 5.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display with support for up to 500 nits of brightness, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

While the handheld ships with Android 10 software, it’s also the first game console from Retroid with official support for Linux: the company says users can install Batocera or Armbian, and the kernel source will be available for developers that want to port other operating systems. The Retroid Pocket 5 will be available for pre-order starting September 9, 2024 for $219, but customers who pre-order can save up to $20 off the list price.