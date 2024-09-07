Wine 9.17 Debuts with Enhanced High DPI Support

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 07, 2024



Less than two weeks after its previous 9.16 release, the Wine Project, renowned for enabling Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, announced the release of the brand-new Wine 9.17.

One of the standout features in this release is the introduction of window surface scaling for High DPI displays. This enhancement means that users with high-resolution screens can expect crisper, more defined visuals without the blur that sometimes accompanies scaling on such displays.

Wine 9. 17 also brings several technical upgrades that enhance performance and compatibility. The bundled vkd3d, responsible for translating Direct3D 12 graphics into Vulkan, has been upgraded to version 1.13.