Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

YouTube is a video-sharing website, created in February 2005, and purchased by Google in November 2006. The web service lets billions of people find, watch, and share originally-created videos. It displays a wide variety of user-generated and corporate media video. It also offers a forum for people to communicate with others around the world, and acts as a distribution platform.

A common complaint about YouTube is that to watch the material you need to use a web browser. Fortunately, some funky developers have created applications that allow you to bypass the web-only barrier of YouTube. The software allows users to access YouTube in a different way, creating a TV-like experience.

PlasmaTube lets users watch YouTube videos on a phone or desktop using a user interface designed to be integrated with KDE Plasma. Of course, the software also runs on other desktop environments. PlasmaTube uses mpv and yt-dlp, two programs we highly recommend.