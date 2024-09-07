Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
-
PlasmaTube - client to watch YouTube videos - LinuxLinks
YouTube is a video-sharing website, created in February 2005, and purchased by Google in November 2006. The web service lets billions of people find, watch, and share originally-created videos. It displays a wide variety of user-generated and corporate media video. It also offers a forum for people to communicate with others around the world, and acts as a distribution platform.
A common complaint about YouTube is that to watch the material you need to use a web browser. Fortunately, some funky developers have created applications that allow you to bypass the web-only barrier of YouTube. The software allows users to access YouTube in a different way, creating a TV-like experience.
PlasmaTube lets users watch YouTube videos on a phone or desktop using a user interface designed to be integrated with KDE Plasma. Of course, the software also runs on other desktop environments. PlasmaTube uses mpv and yt-dlp, two programs we highly recommend.
jSQL Injection - automatic SQL database injection - LinuxLinks
jSQL Injection is a lightweight application used to find database information from a server. It provides a range of features as database injection, admin page search and hash brute force.
jSQL Injection is also part of the official penetration testing distribution Kali Linux and is included in various other distributions like SnoopGod, Pentest Box, Parrot Security OS, ArchStrike and BlackArch Linux.
This is free and open source software.