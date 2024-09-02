RELIANOID Load Balancer Community Edition v7.4 Release Notes

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 02, 2024



We are excited to announce the release of RELIANOID 7.4.0 (Community Edition), bringing several significant enhancements, critical bug fixes, and new features to improve the overall user experience.

[...]

The highlight of this release is the introduction of UEFI support, ensuring better compatibility and more secure boot processes on modern systems. This addition marks a significant step forward in making RELIANOID more versatile and reliable for a wide range of deployments.

