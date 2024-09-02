9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 1st, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 02, 2024



This week we got some cool distro and software releases, starting with KDE’s Calligra 4.0 office and graphics suite and Canonical’s first point release to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, and continuing with major updates to the GNU Screen terminal multiplexer, Shotcut video editor, and Wireshark network packet analyzer.

On top of that, this week brings good news for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS users who want to upgrade to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (we got a nice tutorial for that). Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for September 1st, 2024.

