Pandas Meng Meng and Jiao Qing in Berlin Zoo

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 02, 2024,

updated Sep 02, 2024



I was so happy to know it when I heard the news - the annoucement from D.W. that Meng Meng once again was pregnant and not just with one but two (another set of twins). This announcement happened before she gave birth on the 22nd of August, two days before my birthday. Pit and Paule, the first twins, were sent back to China earlier this year. I guess Mama Meng Meng misses her twins, so she decided to have a go for another one. I'm so proud of Meng Meng and was glad to see her and the partner Jiao Qing in person in Berlin several years ago. I wish them to thrive, be happy, and keep bringing cute baby cubs! What could be their names? Let's find out next time. █