posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 16, 2024



Quoting: I Discovered This Tiny Feature in Ubuntu 24.04 and I Love it —

Bluetooth headphones, Bluetooth mouse, Bluetooth keyboard. Bluetooth is part of our wireless computing life.

There is one problem, though. It is not always easy to know when the Bluetooth devices needs to be charged or its battery should be changed.

Headphones usually announce their battery state when you power them on but once connected, there is no easy way of knowing it again in most devices.

This is why I was pleasantly surprised to discover that Ubuntu 24.04 displayed the battery status of the connected Bluetooth devices.