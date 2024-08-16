posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 16, 2024



Quoting: Radxa ROCK E20C "Mini Network Titan" features 2.0 GHz Rockchip RK3528A SoC, dual GbE, metal case - CNX Software —

The hardware design and features are similar to the LinkStar H28K travel router, but the latter features a 1.5 GHz Rockchip RK3528, while the ROCK E20C is based on a more powerful 2.0 GHz Rockchip RK3528A SoC with the same features and a higher CPU frequency. The ROCK EC20C is also slightly larger, comes with a USB-C port for debugging, and offers more options in terms of RAM/storage configuration.

Software-side, it’s also more versatile with support for Debian with XFCE, Flippy OpenWrt, and iStoreOS, another fork of OpenWrt with a user interface that aims to simplify the configuration process, features the iStore app store for OpenWrt, and also acts as a lightweight NAS software. You’ll find resources to get started, download links for the OS images, and documentation on the wiki.