today's howtos
Linux Host Support ☛ How to stop Receiving Spam Emails on GNU/Linux with SpamAssassin
In the ongoing struggle against unwanted communication there are many technologies and strategies on how to stop receiving spam emails. One highly effective way for GNU/Linux users is the open-source Apache SpamAssassin project, offering a highly-effective and free anti-spam platform.
The New Stack ☛ How to Avoid Time Drifts on Your GNU/Linux Servers with Chrony
I cannot tell you how many times I’ve gone to install a package on GNU/Linux or download a image [...]
Jes Olson ☛ trainwreck design
the year is 2024, and i want to know my disk space usage.
i recall a simple command i've used probably tens of thousands of times.
df -h
the year is 2024. instead of sensible output, i get... this: [...]
University of Toronto ☛ A note to myself about using traceroute to check for port reachability
The general question of 'where does your traffic stop' is mostly answered by the venerable traceroute. If you think there's some sort of general block, you traceroute to the target and then blame whatever is just beyond the last reported hop (assuming that you can traceroute to another IP at the same destination to determine this). I knew that traceroute normally works by sending UDP packets to 'random' ports (with manipulated (IP) TTLs, and the ports are not actually picked randomly) and then looking at what comes back, and I superstitiously remembered that you could fix the target port with the '-p' argument. This is, it turns out, not actually correct (and these days that matters).
University of Toronto ☛ Traceroute, firewalls, and the modern Internet: a horrible realization
The venerable traceroute command sort of reports the hops your packets take to reach a host, and in the process can reveal where your packets are getting dropped or diverted. The traditional default way that traceroute works is by sending UDP packets to a series of high UDP ports with increasing IP TTLs, and seeing where each reply comes from. If the TTL runs out on the way, traceroute gets one reply; if the packet reaches the host, traceroute gets another one (assuming that nothing is listening on the particular UDP port on the host, which usually it isn't). Most versions of traceroute can also use ICMP based probes, while some of them can also use TCP based ones.
Unix Men ☛ Ubuntu: Enable SSH with this clear and concise guide
In Ubuntu, enable SSH to securely manage and access your servers and network devices remotely. SSH is short for Secure Shell. SSH is important for System Administrators, network administrators, and developers to manage remote systems securely and efficiently.
Unix Men ☛ Install Pip Ubuntu: A Detailed Guide to Cover Every Step
Pip is very important for managing packages and dependencies, if you are working with Python on a device running Ubuntu. Wherever possible, at Unixmen we also share how a command got its name. Pip is short for “Pip Installs Packages”. Pip is a package management system that is used to install and manage software packages written in Python. In this article, let Unixmen take you through the instructions to install Pip on Ubuntu and also a little more like managing packages.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install ImageMagick on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ImageMagick on Fedora 40. ImageMagick is an open-source software suite designed for displaying, converting, and editing raster image files. It supports over 200 image file formats, including popular ones like JPEG, PNG, GIF, TIFF, and WebP.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Docker Desktop on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Docker Desktop on Debian 12. Docker has revolutionized the way applications are developed, packaged, and deployed. By leveraging containerization technology, Docker allows developers to create portable, self-contained environments that can run consistently across different systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Install SQLite on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install SQLite on Fedora 40. SQLite is an embedded, serverless database engine that offers a lightweight yet powerful solution for data storage and management. Unlike traditional client-server database systems, SQLite operates as a self-contained library that can be easily integrated into applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Python 2 on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Python 2 on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Python 2, a legacy version of the popular programming language, has played a significant role in the development of countless applications and scripts.
HowTo Forge ☛ Installing Pure-FTPd on Ubuntu 24.04
Pure-FTPd is a free (BSD-license), secure, production-quality and standard-conformant FTP server. This guide provides a step-by-step process for installing and configuring Pure-FTPd on Ubuntu.
Medevel ☛ Create a CRUD Example with FastAPI and MySQL Then Deploy using Docker and Docker Compose
Originally built 2028, FastAPI is a lightweight web framework for building HTTP-based service Hey Hi (AI) in Python 3.8+.
Unix Men ☛ Linux: Set Environment Variables—An explanatory guide
In Linux, set environment variables to define system behaviour. Ensure that all applications work as they are intended to. Environment variables in Linux are used to keep configuration settings such as user preferences and file paths. They are important for the optimal functioning of programs and scripts. In this detailed guide, you will learn in Linux how to set environment variables, their importance in the smooth functioning of Linux systems, and some practical examples.
nixCraft ☛ How To check LXD/Incus container BTRFS disk usage on Linux
Here is a quick and dirty shell script I put to check LXD or Incus container size and how much space they are taking on the BTRFS subvolume
LinuxTuto ☛ How to Install Git on Ubuntu 24.04
Git is a distributed version control system (VCS) used for tracking changes in source code during software development.