Systemd-Free Nitrux 3.6 Arrives with NVIDIA 560 Driver, Latest NVIDIA GSP Firmware

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 31, 2024



The monthly Nitrux releases continue with Nitrux 3.6, which is still powered by the Linux 6.9 kernel series in a “Liquorix” flavor for uncompromised responsiveness in interactive systems, and uses a customizable KDE Plasma 5.27.11 LTS desktop experience. Nitrux 3.6 ships with Linux kernel 6.9.12 by default.

Among some of the interesting things included in this release, there’s the upcoming NVIDIA 560 graphics driver, in beta form, which ships with the NVIDIA open-source GPU kernel modules by default, along with the latest NVIDIA GSP firmware. These changes should improve the experience for users of NVIDIA GPUs.

