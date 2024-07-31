The Linux last command is a useful utility that provides detailed information about the most recent logins to the system. By querying the system's log files, specifically /var/log/wtmp, it displays a comprehensive list of user sessions, including the username, terminal name, IP address (if applicable), and the time and duration of each session. This command is particularly valuable for system administrators to monitor user activity, track login attempts, and identify unauthorized access. Additionally, last can be customized with various options to filter results, such as showing only a specific user's logins or displaying entries from a particular date range, making it a versatile tool for system management and security auditing.

If you are new to system administration, you may need to access or monitor credentials. You will probably use several tools for this purpose, and one of them is last. In this tutorial, we will explain the basic functions of this program with some easy-to-understand examples.