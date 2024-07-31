today's howtos
Linux Host Support ☛ How to Install Python on Debian 12
Python is a versatile programming language that can run on almost any system architecture, from web development to machine learning, and can be used for applications in various fields. Besides its versatility, Python is also relatively easy for beginners to learn, making it one of the most popular programming languages.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Install and Configure HAProxy on Ubuntu 24.04 & 22.04
HAProxy, an open-source load balancer, is essential for optimizing the performance and reliability of your web applications. By distributing incoming traffic across multiple servers, it ensures that no single server becomes overwhelmed, thus maintaining the availability and stability of your services.
Lukas Märdian: Creating a Netplan enabled system through Debian-Installer
With the work that has been done in the debian-installer/netcfg merge-proposal !9 it is possible to install a standard Debian system, using the normal Debian-Installer (d-i) mini.iso images, that will come pre-installed with Netplan and all network configuration structured in
/etc/netplan/.
The New Stack ☛ Linux: Prevent Overwriting Files With chattr
The Linux kernel is well-known for being the basis of one of the most secure operating systems on the market
nixCraft ☛ Linux shell script to reduce PDF file size
Here is a handy and useful GNU/Linux and Unix shell script that reduce PDF file size using Ghostscript. No need to upload your PDF file to the shady third-party website. Just do it from the terminal. I tested it with both CentOS and Ubuntu/Debian Linux. It should work with macOS, FreeBSD and other Unix-like systems as long as you have the Ghostscript installed.
UNIX Cop ☛ Install NetBeans on Ubuntu 24.04 Using Flatpak
NetBeans is an open-source integrated development environment (IDE) used for developing with various programming languages, including Java, C++, and PHP. It provides a robust set of tools to support software development. NetBeans is particularly well-regarded in the Java development community and is known for its ease of use and comprehensive feature set.
Don Marti ☛ colophon
I like static site generators but the way this site works I don’t have to learn a static site generator, just incrementally add on tools I already know as I need the site to do more.
University of Toronto ☛ On not automatically reconnecting to IPMI Serial-over-LAN consoles
One of the things that the IPMI (network) protocol supports is Serial over LAN, which can be used to expose a server's serial console over your BMC's management network. These days, servers are starting to drop physical serial ports, making IPMI SOL your only way of getting console serial ports. The conserver serial console management software supports IPMI SOL (if built with the appropriate libraries), and you can directly access SOL serial consoles with IPMI programs. However, as I mentioned in passing in yesterday's entry, IPMI SOL access has a potential problem, which is that only one SOL connection is allowed at a time and if someone makes a new SOL connection, any old one is automatically disconnected. This disconnection is invisible to the IPMI SOL client until (and unless) it attempts to send something to the SOL console, at which point it apparently gets a timeout. This is bad for a program like conserver, which in many situations will only read SOL console output in order to log it, not send any input to the SOL console.
howtoforge
HowTo Forge ☛ Linux last Command Tutorial for Beginners (8 Examples)
The Linux last command is a useful utility that provides detailed information about the most recent logins to the system. By querying the system's log files, specifically /var/log/wtmp, it displays a comprehensive list of user sessions, including the username, terminal name, IP address (if applicable), and the time and duration of each session. This command is particularly valuable for system administrators to monitor user activity, track login attempts, and identify unauthorized access. Additionally, last can be customized with various options to filter results, such as showing only a specific user's logins or displaying entries from a particular date range, making it a versatile tool for system management and security auditing.
If you are new to system administration, you may need to access or monitor credentials. You will probably use several tools for this purpose, and one of them is last. In this tutorial, we will explain the basic functions of this program with some easy-to-understand examples.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Mount an NTFS Drive in Read/Write Mode on AlmaLinux Using ntfs-3g
NTFS-3G is an open-source implementation that enables GNU/Linux and other Unix-like operating systems to read from and write to backdoored Windows NTFS partitions.
[Repeat/updated] HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Webmin on Debian 12
Webmin is a powerful web-based system administration tool for Unix-like systems. In this article, I will show you how to install Webmin on Debian 12.
Tom MacWright ☛ Reverse engineering a day’s worth of websites
Some light reverse-engineering of websites has been a source of entertainment and knowledge for me. I’ll poke around in the Chrome DevTools and figure out the basics of how popular websites work.
Sure, it’s common to compress JavaScript and other resources, and the HTML source of webpages no longer give many hints for technology – long gone are the days of having a meta name=generator tag that revealed your tech stack. But it’s pretty easy to suss out the major tech involved and reading obfuscated source isn’t too bad. The more you practice the easier it is to notice the patterns.
Here’s some of what I look at in a day, with some quick reverse-engineering applied. It’s interesting to get a sample of these applications, the ones that I use on a daily basis.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Slack on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Slack on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Slack is a cloud-based messaging app that brings together all your team’s communication in one place. It offers real-time messaging, file sharing, search functionality, and integrations with a wide range of third-party apps and services.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache on GNU/Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache on GNU/Linux Mint 22. Apache HTTP Server, often simply called Apache, is the world’s most widely used web server software. It’s open-source, reliable, and highly customizable, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced developers.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Steam on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Steam on Fedora 40. Fedora 40 is a cutting-edge GNU/Linux distribution known for its stability, security, and commitment to open-source software. As a gamer, you’ll be pleased to know that Fedora 40 is an excellent platform for gaming, thanks to the availability of Steam.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Portainer on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Portainer on openSUSE. Portainer is a lightweight management UI for Docker, designed to simplify the process of deploying and managing containers. It provides an intuitive web interface that allows users.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Exaile on Fedora 40 or 39 Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PlayOnLinux on Fedora 40 or 39 Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Strawberry on Fedora 40 or 39 Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Elasticsearch 8 on Debian 12, 11 or 10 Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Xfce on CentOS Stream 9 or 8
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Use read Command in Linux
Learn the details of the read command, its options, and how to use it in the GNU/Linux terminal to capture user input and store it in a variable.