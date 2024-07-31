today's leftovers
Purism ☛ A Secure Supply Chain and Your Privacy: Smartphone Components
The stakes are simply too high to ignore. A secure smartphone supply chain is not just a business imperative; it’s a societal imperative. It’s about protecting our privacy, our economy, and our national security. And it’s a challenge we must all embrace.
EFF ☛ Certbot Use Continues to Grow
Linuxiac ☛ SysVinit 3.10 Resolves Bootlogd Loop Issue
SysVinit 3.10 system management daemon fixes bootlogd loop, supports "machinectl stop," and improves documentation.
Hackaday ☛ Programming Ada: Designing A Lock-Free Ring Buffer
Ring buffers are incredibly useful data structures that allow for data to be written and read continuously without having to worry about where the data is being written to or read from. Although they present a continuous (ring) buffer via their API, internally a definitely finite buffer is being maintained. This makes it crucial that at no point in time the reading and writing events can interfere with each other, something which can be guaranteed in a number of ways. Obviously the easiest solution here is to use a mutual exclusion mechanism like a mutex, but this comes with a severe performance penalty.