New HowTos in PCLinuxOS Magazine

I am really happy that the development of the XFCE Calendar program, Orage, was started again with XFCE4.18. I was never sure why it was abandoned in XFCE4.16, as the basic program hasn't really changed, it just needed to link to more modern libraries. But I'm not a programmer, so what do I know?

Orage can be run as a standalone appointments calendar, which stores its data in ICS format. Where it becomes really powerful is in conjunction with a background program called vdirsyncer. This enables data to be exchanged with online services such as Google Calendar. I have updated the article I wrote on that, to take into account Google's changes in OAuth.

Installing Orage is simple enough in most Linux distros, just go to the package installer, and find it in the “Stable Repo” tab and install!