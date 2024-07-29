Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ Mastering the tapply() Function in R
Mastering the tapply() Function in R, The tapply() function in R is a powerful tool for applying a function to a vector, grouped by another vector.
In this article, we’ll delve into the basics of tapply() and explore its applications through practical examples.
Kev Quirk ☛ Introducing 500 Social
500 Social is a new deliberately small online community that is limited to a maximum of 500 members. I must stress that 500 is a maximum, not a target.
After thinking about it long and hard, and speaking to a lot of people about it via email and on the Fedi, I decided to just go for it.
[Repeat] Ruben Schade ☛ To be seen working
Public activity graphs are a prime example of Goodhart’s Law: when a measure becomes a target, it ceases to be a good measure. When you prioritise the quantity and regularly of contributions over quality, you’ll have people contribute to make the colour of a square go darker. Throw hackerthon shirts into the mix, and you get spam that would make a generative AI blush.
Ruben Schade ☛ Premature scale optimisation
The Tailscale people have been a refreshing voice of candour on a lot of online infrastructure, such as their position on IPv6. Candour sounds like a budget German airline. Wait, that’s Condor. Didn’t they get bought by Thomas Cook? Wait, they’re independent again? Huh, the more you know.
Marco d'Itri ☛ Marco d'Itri: An interesting architecture-dependent autopkgtest regression
More than two years after I last uploaded the purity-off Debian package, its autopkgtest (the Debian distribution-wide continuous integration system) started failing on arm64, and only on this architecture.
The failing test is very simple: it prints a long stream of "y" or "n" characters to purity(6)'s standard input and then checks the output for the expected result.
Nolan Lawson ☛ Is it okay to make connectedCallback async?
One question I see a lot about web components is whether this is okay: The answer is: yes. It’s fine. Go ahead and make your connectedCallbacks async. Thanks for reading. What? You want a longer answer? Most people would have tabbed over to Reddit by now, but sure, no problem.
Python
[Old] Towards Data Science ☛ Modern Parallel and Distributed Python: A Quick Tutorial on Ray | by Robert Nishihara | Towards Data Science
Ray is an open source project for parallel and distributed Python.
Parallel and distributed computing are a staple of modern applications. We need to leverage multiple cores or multiple machines to speed up applications or to run them at a large scale. The infrastructure for crawling the web and responding to search queries are not single-threaded programs running on someone’s laptop but rather collections of services that communicate and interact with one another.
[Old] Adnan Siddiqi ☛ Python for bioinformatics: Getting started with sequence analysis in Python A Biopython tutorial about DNA, RNA and other sequence analysis
Sequencing is the process of finding the primary structure whether it is DNA, RNA.
DNA Sequencing is all about determining the nucleic acid sequence. It helps to find out the order of the four bases: adenine (A), guanine (G), cytosine (C) and thymine (T), in a strand of DNA.
Sequencing is done with the help of sequence machines. Once sequenced, the data is then available for further processing. A textual example of a DNA sequence looks like below:
[Old] MoldStud ☛ Python in Bioinformatics: Analyzing DNA and Protein Sequences
As the volume of genetic data continues to expand exponentially, the role of Python in genetic sequence analysis will become even more crucial. With the advent of precision medicine, personalized treatments, and genome editing technologies, the demand for efficient and reliable genetic analysis methods will skyrocket.
Python's versatility and vast collection of libraries cater to the evolving needs of genetic researchers. Its ability to handle large datasets, integrate machine learning algorithms, and provide interactive visualizations positions Python as an essential tool for scientists seeking groundbreaking discoveries in the realm of genetics.
To fully harness the power of Python, scientists must continue to explore, contribute, and collaborate within the Python community. Sharing knowledge, developing robust libraries, and embracing open-source principles will pave the way for transformative breakthroughs in genetic sequence analysis.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Redowan Delowar ☛ The *nix install command
Turns out, the install command in GNU coreutils2 can do all that in one line: [...]
