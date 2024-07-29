today's leftovers

i generally update archlinux once a month, but since zfs is not built-in into the kernel, there are times when zfs gets behind newer kernels

additionally, archzfs, which builds zfs for archlinux can sometimes get behind zfs/openzfs

i mitigated this by switching to an lts kernel (linux-lts) and while this helps, i still found myself in a situation where i can’t do a full system upgrade due to zfs

there are some potential solutions to this, let’s take a look