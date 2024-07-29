9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 28th, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 29, 2024



This week, Linux Mint fans got the highly-anticipated Linux Mint 22 release, which they can either download for a fresh install or upgrade from the Linux Mint 21 series. Vanilla OS 2 has been released as well after more than a year in the works for those who want to enjoy a pure GNOME desktop experience.

On top of that, this week brought us a new Qt Creator release and development versions of the upcoming NVIDIA 560 graphics driver, VirtualBox 7.1 virtualization software, and Linux kernel 6.11. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 28th, 2024.

Read on